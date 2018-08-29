Samsung Galaxy Note 9

A beast in every respect

You already know if you’re in the Note camp. This unique device has an enormous (6.4inch) screen, plus a whopping big battery (4000mAh), plus up to a humungous 1TB of storage (128GB is the default storage, but a 512GB model is available and you can add a 512GB microSD card to hit the golden terabyte) plus the stylus – which now has new tricks. That’s a unique combination, though take the stylus away from the equation and the uniqueness falls away sharply, with many alternatives falling into consideration.

This may also be the Note that converts you. Phone sizes have been creeping up over the last couple of years with around 6inches being what to expect from almost any premium phone. Because of its relatively thin bezels the Note 9 significantly eases the feeling of carrying around something huge. Because its screen fills almost the entire screen, using it a bearable delight.

But this is more than a phone. I know people that buy these purely for the size and battery capacity, but Samsung wants you to use this as a tool, hence the support for the increasingly slick DeX dock that extends the screen to a PC monitor and gives it mouse support. Hence also the extreme amount of potential storage. If 1TB doesn’t pigeonhole this as a professional device I don’t know what does. It’s a fully maxed-out mobile computer and I can’t imagine smartphones growing much larger before you instead consider taking a tablet or laptop to your meetings, or content creation sessions, or whatever you’ll do with this.

A PRO TOOL

If you do intend to make frequent use of the DeX desktop function then the 8GB RAM model will work better for you. This model also has the big 512GB of storage, and is the priciest at $1,799. That’s the sort of money you pay for a decent laptop, and Samsung knows it, but it also knows its customers, Note fans in particular, which is why the company went all out with such a top spec mobile beast.

Enhancing its business appeal is a new tricked out stylus that can be used as a remote control for things like triggering the camera or shuffling along to the next presentation slide. Its effective range is about 10m and it transmits via Bluetooth. Instead of a battery a tiny supercapacitor is installed. Supercapacitors are usually used for discharging relatively high power in a rapid burst, but Samsung’s taking advantage of the supercapacitor’s inherent traits to do it the other way around – it can charge fully in a mere 40 seconds. Just enough time for your audience to talk among themselves during your stalled presentation while you recharge without things getting awkward. And recharging? Just slide it back into the Note 9 and charging starts. Samsung has an SDK out for developers to make use of the stylus (‘S-Pen’), so we may see some interesting ideas.

The battery can do quick charging (QC2.0 compatible) as well as wireless charging (WPC and PMA compatible). As you would expect with what is debatably the most ‘premium’ device in the mobile scene. For what it’s worth, Samsung stress that the Note 9’s battery undergoes a battery safety check that is “the most rigorous in the industry”. The battery is also validated by third party inspectors. While reassuring, it should be clear that Samsung has gone to great lengths to make good on its Note 7 experience so no undue attention or concern needs to be directed towards its safety.

MAXIMUM POWER

There’s an argument that this is potentially a kickarse gaming device. It certainly has the hardware chops to handle anything thrown at it, and that big screen is a real treat for gamers, as are the stereo speakers. Also new is a liquid cooling system for the CPU and GPU, something we’re just beginning to see more of with super-premium mobiles pitched at gamers.

For this, and indeed all demanding applications, the CPU is 33% faster than the Note 8, and its GPU is 23% quicker. In Australia we get Samsung’s Exynos 9810 powering the Note 9, which the US has a Snapdragon 845. The difference is of no consequence, both offer virtually identical performance.

It’s also IP68 water- and dust-proof. Samsung really didn’t miss a single trick with the Note 9, nor would you expect it to at such a price.

It’s ready to go full-speed on the network with Giga LTE support, as well as 4x4 MIMO. The later could be especially useful when at home or in the office used with a MIMO router and having the data transmission path effectively follow the Note 9 around for best possible performance.

As we’re seeing with the latest breed of premium phones there’s AI onboard that’s able to analyse what the camera sees and set an appropriate scene mode. It can also warn you if there’s a smudge on the lens, or if your subject blinks.

Everything on the screen looks sumptuous. The display runs at 2960x1440 res and an extremely high 516 pixels per inch. Again, having such a high spec is aimed directly at professional users.

GETTING ONE

You can grab a Note 9 from most major carriers from as little as $85 a month from Optus, but that’s minimal data territory -- 3GB for the Optus plan at the time of writing -- and the Note 9’s capacity and networking performance seems wasted on anything but the fattest data plan.

It is, in every respect, an immense powerhouse in your pocket. With capabilities that cover every conceivable application whether work or play the Note 9 is a monster, and with a price to match. Thus, it isn’t for everyone and is overkill for most, but if you’re the sort that begs a huge screen, monitor docking and the versatility of the stylus then this one’s for you, especially if your company’s paying for it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

5 5