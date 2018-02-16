Review: Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB

It's so tiny

Zotac doesn’t have a huge market presence in Australia compared to other parts of the world, but that’s changing. The Zotac GTX 1070 Ti we have on hand is the sole mini card of the 1070 Ti launch, and also the only one not to offer an overclock profile -- though of course you can manually overclock it if you wish. The little Zotac is obviously ideally suited to a small form factor build. It’s also the cheapest card in the test by quite a margin.

The Zotac Mini comes in at just 211mm in length, meaning it should fit in the vast majority of cases. It comes with the standard Nvidia-specified 1607 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost clocks. There’s a standard set of three DP 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0b port and a DVI-D port. There’s a single 8-pin power connector. Clock and fan adjustments can be made through the capable Zotac Firestorm App. The overall build quality is quite good with a solid shroud and back plate giving the card a rigid and solid feel.

One of the surprises of the test was just how competitive the Zotac was in the benchmarks despite its lack of an auto-overclock. This was apparent when monitoring the boost clock during a stress test. The fan ramp is quite aggressive, allowing the little Zotac to hold boost clocks in the mid-1800MHz range, though this comes at the expense of fan noise which is the highest in the test, not unexpectedly given the relatively diminutive cooler.

The Zotac Mini is clearly best for those who want a small size as their number one priority. The compact design in addition to the attractive price and competitive performance make this a compelling card if you can live with the fact that you’ll be able to hear it when pushed.

Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB

