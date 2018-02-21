Review: Synology DiskStation DS218play NAS

Is more CPU grunt enough?

Synology NAS units are one of our favourite tech accessories. They’re well priced, have loads of features and are easy to use. There are few people out there that wouldn’t benefit from owning one. The new DiskStation DS218play continues that fine tradition of quality, with even more CPU grunt paired with the latest version of the excellent DiskStation Manager software we all know and love.

The DS218play is a dual-bay NAS unit, supporting up to two 12TB 3.5in SATA HDDs configured in either RAID-0 (stripe, for speed), RAID-1 (mirror, for data security) or JBOD (for capacity). The main difference between the DS218play and the DS216play it replaces, is a major CPU upgrade. The DS218play is now packing a 64-bit, 1.4 GHz quad-core Realtek RTD1296 CPU, a massive upgrade from the 32-bit dual STM STiH412 in the DS216play.

This CPU upgrade not only results in improved performance for running apps and copying files, but it also means this relatively cheap NAS gets hardware transcoding support for 30fps, 10-bit H.265 (HEVC) videos at 4K resolution when using the Synology DS video app on iOS and Android. It’s still a shame Synology hasn’t managed to get Plex to support their hardware transcoding platform, but nobody’s perfect, not even Synology.

The new CPU also allows faster file transfers to encrypted volumes thanks to a built-in hardware encryption engine. With encryption turned on, performance was identical over gigabit Ethernet as it is without. In either case with WD Red NAS HDDs installed, the gigabit Ethernet link was fully saturated. It’s great to see that there’s no penalty for extra security, even on consumer focussed NAS units like the DS218play.

To keep the price low on the DS218play, Synology hasn’t added drive doors to install disks. The entire enclosure needs to be removed and the drives placed inside. For most people this isn’t a big deal, as drives are unlikely to be swapped around often enough to justify the cost. A large 92mm fan at the rear keeps the drives cool with a gentle whisper.

Setting up the DS218play is a piece of cake. Plug the NAS in to your network, power it up, visit http://find.synology.com and the DiskStation Manager wizard appears to guide you through the setup process. As you’d expect, the DS218play runs the latest version of DiskStation Manager (DSM), which brings with it all the basic features such as Video, Photo and Audio Station apps and Cloud Station Backup so all your computers are kept backed up to the NAS. More advanced features like Synology’s security camera, chat, notes, mail and VPN servers are supported on the DS218play too, as is remote access to your data over the Internet via Synology QuickConnect.

Due to the DS218play being an ARM based unit, not Intel based, the number of apps it can run is limited. For example, there’s no Docker support on ARM, which is how most 3rd party apps for Synology devices are distributed now. There’s also no support for BTRFS, a new, modern filesystem with advanced snapshot features that DSM supports on Intel-based models only. For most people who simply want a safe place to store files and run a few basic apps, an Intel or ARM CPU doesn’t matter. But if you have a app in mind to run on your NAS (e.g: Plex), double check if the DS218play supports it, you could come up short.

At $379, the DS218play competes closely with the QNAP TS-231P2 and the Asustor AS3102T. All three are solid units, but Synology’s excellent and constantly updated DSM software, combined with the large 3rd party app library push it over the line. However, while the DS218play is great, it’s difficult to justify when the superior, Intel based Synology DS218+ is only $100 more but has a faster CPU, has a larger selection 3rd party apps and an extra 1GB of memory. Unless you really need the HEVC 4K transcoding on the DS218play, get the DS218+ instead.

Synology DiskStation DS218play NAS

3 5