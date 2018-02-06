Review: Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 2-in-1 Detachable Laptop

Practically indestructible laptop for those working in extreme environments

You’ve probably seen various iterations of Panasonic’s Toughbook used by emergency services, on mine sites or anywhere else that requires a computer that’ll take a beating. The CF-33 is the latest version of the Toughbook, updated with all the modern specs people expect of a computer in 2017.

The Toughbook CF-33 is now a 2-in-1 unit. Flip a latch and the 12in screen yanks right out, becoming a standalone, 1.527kg tablet with a 2160x1440 10-point multi-touch, anti-reflective display with a crazy 1200 nit maximum brightness. This display will be visible in sunlight and can be operated in the rain and can be touched with gloves on.

Inside the tablet is a modern i5-7300 CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The tablet itself has its own USB 3.0, HDMI and headphone ports. Inside the keyboard base there’s more USB ports, gigabit Ethernet, a second HDMI port, along with some old-school VGA and serial ports.

There’s a battery in the keyboard base and two batteries in tablet that provide an advertised of 10 hours battery life. That can be extended even further with additional batteries thanks to the handy hot swap battery feature. Rounding out the specs is a 2MP webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello, optional LTE and GPS radios and smart card reader. The lack of a fingerprint reader is an interesting omission.

The reason you’d buy this absolute tank of a laptop is its MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65 ratings. The full list of things the Toughbook can endure is long, but in short, this laptop will survive a drop from 120cm, will operate in -10°C to 50°C temperatures, can have a jet of water blasted at it constantly and is fully protected from dust, sand and other particles.

To achieve this high standard of durability, all the Toughbook’s ports are covered with flaps that fully protect the precious electronics inside. There’s rubber on every corner to absorb shocks and a hefty magnesium frame to prevent dents. The LCD is recessed into the bezel, so if it’s dropped, the screen won’t break. All that protection means the CF-33 weighs 2.761kg – more than double the latest Lenovo Carbon X1 ultrabook.

In day to day use, the Toughbook is surprisingly liveable. Sure, it’s heavy, but it has a built-in handle to carry it around so you can (literally) throw it in the car without a bag. The keyboard is a nice chiclet style setup with a cool red backlight. Performance is what you’d expect from any other i5-7300U ultrabook. Using the 3:2 display is a welcome change over the usual 16:9 screen ratio and is very comfortable for viewing documents and web browsing.

You obviously can’t game on it and it’ll choke trying to do high end video or photo editing, but everything else works well. If you’d do it on an ultrabook, you can do it on the CF-33. Given the price and long update cycles, the choice of a PCIe NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM would be appreciated to speed things up and provide a bit of future-proofing.

The only quirks experienced with the CF-33 are the noisy fan and the horrible trackpad. A loud fan is understandable as there’s not much opportunity for ventilation when the primary aim is to keep dust and water out. But the trackpad is a real effort to use, requiring a decent amount of pressure to move around as it’s prone to skipping when simply gliding your finger across.

At the end of the day, the Toughbook obviously isn’t for everyone and you probably already know if you need one. It’s a unique work tool that has a hefty price premium attached for its supreme durability. Despite that, it’s cheaper and more convenient to get a Toughbook for $6,499 than to buy a new laptop every few months as the keyboard, screen or fans fail or break on a regular laptop out in the field.

Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 2-in-1

4 5