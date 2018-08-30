Review: Oppo Find X

Where'd the camera go? IT RETRACTS!

Many people think of Oppo as yet another budget Chinese brand, but the company launched here many years ago, and has a proper local office and support staff. Like its marketplace competitor Huawei, Oppo understands the importance of a halo product (in Huawei’s case the Mate series). Now, Oppo has its own, the Find X.

It’s large (6.4in screen with almost no bezel), powerful (the same Snapdragon 845 that’s in almost every current premium phone + a very generous 8GB of RAM), meaty (3730 mAh battery) and has a distinct ovoid shape that’s nice to hold.

But the big deal here is the camera. For this is the first phone that has a truly retractable camera. It slides up from the full width of the top using a screw mechanism inside. It extends in less than a second and retracts just as quickly, accompanied with a faint buzzy motor noise.

Is this a gimmick? Well, it certainly defeats the scourge of the all-pervasive notch while maintaining an almost full front, almost bezel-less display – an extraordinary 93.8% of the phone’s face is screen. So, in a way it’s certainly the shape of things to come as screens become full-face and notches go away. Really, it’s the only practical solution. That I can think of, at least.

But, we wonder… surely every phone designer and manufacturer must have a vault full of many designs for such a mechanism, accumulated over the years. Why have there been none before this? Obviously reliability is the answer we’re looking for. It’s a relatively big and relatively complex moving part in a device which typically has next to none. It will retract if dropped before it hits the floor via accelerometers sounding the alarm, and yes we totally tested this and it works.

But, inevitably it’s going to get bits of dust and grit and pocket lint in it somewhere. We have only been running the review unit for a week and there’s no sign of any particle intrusion inside the actual phone, but there is a worrying build-up of linty stuff on the part that is only exposed when it’s extended – meaning it’s taking that munge back inside itself when it retracts.

To be fair to Oppo this might well turn out to be a non-issue, only time will tell and for the first time. Maybe interestingly, maybe not… Oppo wants the review unit back after two weeks. We’re usually allowed to keep review phones for a few months, not suggesting anything though…

The camera does an excellent job of face-detecting you as a security measure. There’s no delay, it’s as good or better than Windows Hello in that regard. Which is fortunate because there’s no fingerprint scanner.

In every way the Find X is a high tech smorgasboard. It’s a big, premium show off phone. The 6.4in AMOLED screen is a real beauty, it’s clear and bright with natural colours. The cameras (20MP + 16MP rear and 25MP front) are acceptable but not incredible. They do the job. It’s dual SIM, which is pleasingly becoming more common, though the storage can’t be expanded (set at 128GB). There’s no NFC, or water resistance – though with the moving camera mechanism that’s not really a surprise – but does this mean we’re about to enter a new age of retractable camera phones that are all no longer water proof/resistant? Can Samsung solve this?

At $1,099 it’s what we’d call fair value. If the novelty camera appeals just as much as having all that vast screen real estate and you’re not a hiker or a regular beach goer, then it’s probably a safe buy. It’s certainly unique!

Oppo Find X

4 5