Review: MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G

For when you really want a quiet GPU

The MSI GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G is another 1070 Ti that impresses with its cooler and build quality, along with its competitive pricing. Its overclock mode is set at an impressive 1683MHz base clock and 1759 MHz boost clock.

The MSI 1070 Ti uses the stalwart Twin Frozr V cooler that is used across almost all of MSI’s high end graphics cards, so it’s no surprise to see it used here. The card is built like a battleship with a solid back plate and additional metal heatsinks for cooling the components. There’s also RGB functionality for the MSI logo on the side, though its usefulness is limited with a clashing set of red LEDs present on the cooler shroud.

The MSI features the standard set of video ports which consist of three DP 1.4 ports, a HDMI 2.0b port and a DVI-D port. Interestingly, this is the only card in the roundup to feature dual power inputs, with a 6-pin input present in addition to the 8-pin as seen on the other models in the test. This should provide an additional bit of headroom for serious overclockers.

The MSI comes with several utilities including the popular Afterburner program along with the Gaming app that allows one click clock profiles.

The MSI card is the quietest card of the roundup at the expense of slightly higher temperatures and hence a drop in boost clock here and there compared to the Asus. Still, the card was able to hold clocks well over 1900MHz, just a few MHz shy of the Asus, so it’s still very fast.

MSI rarely misstep with its high end GPUs and the Gaming 8G is a compelling choice with its competitive price and excellent cooler. If noise levels are your number one priority, this is the card for you.

5 5