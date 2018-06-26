Review: LG 27GK750F gaming monitor

Interesting, game-related, performance-enhancing features come at the expense of day-to-day usability.

When LG calls the 27GK750F a gaming monitor, it’s more than just marketing speak. It’s optimised for gaming in the same way a track car is optimised for track racing. But the flipside is also true: driving to the shops in a V8 Super Car is going to cause issues.

The first headline feature is a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s not the first 240Hz model we’ve seen, but it is when tied to the next two headline features – a 1080p resolution and a 27-inch panel. In computing terms, that makes for a low-resolution monitor on a very-large, very-fast screen. This is exactly the sort of thing that competitive gamers love as it theoretically makes targets larger, headshots easier while offering greater screen real-estate.

But it’s that 240Hz refresh time that’s worth dwelling on. While the human eye cannot see more than 30fps, the smoothness afforded by the extra frames is very-much observable. This comes across noticeably when playing racing games like Project Cars 2, especially at the start when multiple vehicles are jostling for position – the sense of immersion is enhanced. But it’s FPS games where the performance benefits are promoted most.

Distant targets on a 60Hz panel with a tiny hit-box might move a greater distance than the screen can display when you try and shoot them. However, viewing four times more frames in the same time space offers better accuracy. If that rings alarm bells, it should. You’d need extremely fast reactions to make use of this and benefits would only materialise as a trend. In practice, the smoothness just makes everything look and feel better. Significantly better than 144Hz panels? No. But you can tell the difference when playing a lot and switching between the two. Still, LG has other enhancements at play.

One is the Black Stabiliser which dials up contrast for dark colours only. It can still make everything look washed out but ramping it up makes it harder for snipers and campers to hide in shadows.

The ability to add a crosshair to the centre of the screen proved particularly useful in shooters like Call of Duty WWII where Hardcore mode has no cross hair and some guns have awful sights.

LG offers another setting to reduce Motion Blur to 1ms. This inserts a black frame in alternating frames to reduce blurring and ghosting. However, the panel already offers 2ms grey-to-grey performance and we saw no difference.

In practice, we found our Call of Duty performance improved but mainly due to increased target sizes and contrast. Rainbow 6 Siege was similar although exterior horizons got murkier - sometimes making it more-difficult to pick out team mates across the map. This was a particular headache for Arma 3 where seeing into the distance at a high resolution is more important than other enhancements. Overwatch was enhanced all-round but up-close hand-gestures looked super smooth.

The problem is, when you’ve finished playing and return to work, getting desktop applications to appear comfortably on screen is a fiddly challenge. Contrast was often an issue and text rarely sharp. A desktop app can change settings for different programs but this is fiddly and annoying to use. A desktop preset would be most welcome. If you have middle-aged eyes and find tiny text on 4K monitors a struggle, magnifying them on this large panel is unfortunately not the solution you might be hoping for. Such foibles affect movies less, but 1080p up close on 27-inches still presents quality issues.

The OSD is intuitively controlled by a single directional button below the screen and a full complement of ports is included along with a powered USB 3 hub. The base looks good and feels solid.

Ultimately, at $799 this is a very niche, high-performance product that will suit a particular market. Value will depend on just how competitive a gamer you are but there are better, cheaper all-round models to choose from.

LG 27GK750F

3 5