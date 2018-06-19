Review: GPD Win Pocketable Gaming PC

A promise of amazing things to come.

All PC gamers share a common dream. At least, when they see someone playing on a Nintendo Switch. They imagine a handheld, pocketable device, with gaming control, but which can run full-fat Windows 10 and thus any PC game.

The GPD Win cannot run any PC game. But it can run any PC game released before, say, 2010, and more than a few that have come after. It ships with a full install of Windows 10 Home. When you push the power button, it boots up like a tiny laptop. Because it is a tiny laptop.

Devices from obscure Chinese manufacturers have a certain... level of build quality that never fails to disappoint. Pleasingly, the GPD Win fails to disappoint. It has a sturdy, all metal (as of a 2017 revision) case, an excellent 5.5-inch 1280x720 capacitive 10-touchpoint display, thumbsticks, a D-pad, Xbox face buttons with alternate PlayStation markings, two shoulder buttons on each side, and a full keyboard perfectly sized for Tamarins.

Inside, the same Intel Atom x7-78750 CPU as the Surface 3, runs at 1.6GHz and is helped along by 4GB of RAM and an Intel HD 405 GPU. There’s a 64GB internal SSD, and a microSD slot that supports up to 256GB.

So look, the GPD Win is no beast. Games run best at their lowest settings (and some don’t run at all). The ergonomics of the thumbsticks and the very clicky and slightly wobbly shoulder buttons are less than perfect. You need to manually set a fan speed switch for the cooling system, by trial and error. And Windows 10 doesn’t scale very well on a 720p 5.5-inch display, so you need excellent short range vision.

But as a handheld gaming device for retro titles, emulators, and “low impact” indie titles, it’s actually pretty great. You know how so many classic games look blown-out and stretched on a big modern display? They look fantastic on this.

At less than $500, the GPD Win is a good fit for the kind of retro gamer who doesn’t mind messing with drivers, but doesn’t want to have to mess with recompiling Linux kernels (though you can do that on this too, sure).

The big problem? The GPD Win 2 will be out this year, and it IS a beast. Running an Intel M3-ZY30 and HD 615 graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 6.0-inch display, it’s more refined, but will cost proper notebook money: $1,200 (or a little over $850 via Indiegogo).

3 10