Review: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G

Gigabyte's 1070 Ti is a good, solid all-rounder

Gigabyte’s GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G strikes a good balance of performance and affordability. It is positioned in the budget segment of the 1070 Ti market. Its overclock mode sets the card at 1632MHz base clock with a 1721MHz boost clock.

It uses the well regarded Windforce 3X cooler which does an acceptable job, but it does feel a touch lightweight compared to the cooler found on the high end Gigabyte & Aorus Xtreme cards. The cooler is certainly capable enough, but does give up some surface area when compared to the Asus and MSI cards, which means a maximum boost clocks are a touch lower and noise levels are higher, though not as high as the Zotac Mini.

The Gigabyte Gaming 8G comes with a good feature set, including clock profiles that can be activated via the simple to use Aorus Graphics Engine. This app also controls the RBG functionality of the Gigabyte logo and fan stop indicator on the side of the card. The card has a nice looking subtle back plate, too. Video outputs consist of a single DVI-D port, three DP 1.4 ports and a single HDMI 2.0b port. The card is fed via a single 8-pin power connector.

Surprisingly, the Gigabyte was often matched by the Zotac card despite its overclock advantage. This indicates that Gigabyte focused on minimizing noise at the expense of maximum boost clock, which is the right way to go. Admittedly, the differences between all models are small though.

The Gigabyte Gaming 8G is a good all-rounder with a good blend of affordable price, attractive features and cooling ability. Though it lacks the overall polish of the more premium MSI and Asus cards, it’s still a very good card at its core. Like all the cards in the roundup, it will do its job and save you a few bucks.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G

4 5