Review: Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

If you’re expecting all the gloss of an Apple Watch, you’re looking in the wrong place. The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music’s software is more functional than fancy, which fits the all-button style.

Press the “down” and “up” buttons on the left of the watch from the watch face and you see homescreens for your step count, recent notifications, the weather and your weekly exercise report.

Press the Start/Stop button on the right side and you’ll see the list of activities you can track. This is also where any extra apps you download appear, proving the Garmin Foreunner 645 Music really isn’t meant primarily as a smartwatch. It’s also slower than most smartwatches, and seemingly slower than some Garmins, with a beat of lag between your inputs and the on-screen reaction.

It handles the smartwatch basics fine, though. You’ll get notifications from your phone, if you want them, and the Run IQ store offers a smattering of extra apps, including a Pomodoro work timer and an app that tells you when your Uber is going to arrive. Garmin itself made that last one.

The vast majority of Garmin Foreunner 645 Music app are little sport wingdings, though, so keep your expectations in check.

You pay an extra $50 for the Music version of the Forerunner 645, and it gets you 4GB extra storage and a little music interface accessible quickly by long-pressing the watch’s “down” button. You’ll need Bluetooth headphones to listen though, as there’s no jack input.

4GB isn’t masses of room, but you do get pretty decent navigation and different sections for music, audiobooks and podcasts. You can simply drag and drop files onto the watch with either a Mac or PC when the watch is plugged in.

Don’t have a lot of MP3 files lying around any more? At some point in the future you’ll be able to sync Deezer playlists over wi-fi too, with Garmin promising it in an update. Right now you can sync iHeartRadio playslists, but this service is only available for US users at the moment.

It's not as versatile as an Apple Watch for music streaming, then. But it does let you listen to stuff on a run without a phone, and that’s the main thing.