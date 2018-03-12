Review: Fujifilm X-H1

As I’ve already hinted, the X-H1 is big for a CSC. It’s taller, wider and deeper than the X-T2, with a much larger grip and chunkier prism for the viewfinder.

It’s still slightly smaller than most DSLRs – particularly those with the kind of pro features and rugged body you get here, but it’s a different story compared to most other mirrorless cams. It’s bigger, even, than Sony’s new A7 III – and that’s got a full-frame sensor inside it.

The reason for this sudden growth spurt is simple: it now has to accommodate image stabilisation tech. For most people this will be a worthwhile payoff, but if you’re used to X-Series cameras and value the fact that you can still slip them in a pocket... well, you’re going to need a bigger pocket.

Size aside, the X-H1’s body is a delight. It feels incredibly solid; drop it on to a pavement and you’re probably going to be paying the local council for repairs. Fuji has also upped the weatherproofing from the already impressive X-T2, with 94 seals now present; this is a camera you’ll be able to use in any conditions without fear.

The ergonomics have been tweaked, and mostly for the better. The deeper grip will please large-handed folk, and when you’re gripping a hefty lens such as the XF 16-55mm the whole package feels far better balanced.

Fuji has clearly been listening to customer feedback, and has made several of the buttons much bigger and easier to find, too. You mostly get the same options as on the X-T2, but there’s now a very handy AF-ON button round the back, which is great for if you prefer your focus to be separated from the shutter.

Actually, it’s just as well that’s been added, because the one unwelcome change on the control side of things is that Fuji’s made the shutter button so sensitive it should probably be nicknamed snowflake. This may again be a result of feedback – some people (including your reviewer) experienced problems with the X-T2’s shutter sticking. But it’s now so trigger-happy that the merest brush sets it off, and in testing I took several unwanted shots when I was merely trying to focus. On the plus side, it is now noticeably quieter when taking photos.

The other big change is more of a Marmite thing – there’s now a big LCD screen on top, in place of the exposure compensation dial.

Some people will love being able to get at-a-glance shooting info, but I’d rather still have the dial. OK, so you can still access exposure compensation via a tiny little button near the shutter, but part of the joy of X-Series cameras is the tactile nature of all those mechanical controls; I hope this isn’t a move away from that.

Looks-wise, it’s still the tried-and-tested design we fell in love with on the X-T1, only more chiselled. Think of it as the mid-way point between the X-T2 and the medium-format GFX-50S – and still gorgeous.