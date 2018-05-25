Review: Detroit: Become Human

Tortoises may look a lot like turtles, but if you throw one in the sea it’s not going to have a fun swim.

Likewise, while French studio Quantic Dream and writer-director David Cage have fulfilled their ambition of making a cinema-like story in game form, you may not enjoy playing Detroit: Become Human as much as you might have enjoyed watching it.

Progressing like a long interactive movie, Detroit is mercifully broken into a series of brisk chapters. It’s your job to effectively direct these scenes, making the calls to cue the next line, move to a specific spot, or pick up a prop.

But whether such a narrative-driven video game will sink or swim depends largely on the quality of the story, and unfortunately, Detroit feels like a rather cliched affair.