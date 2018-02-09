Review: D-Link DIR-882 EXO AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router

Excellent bang for buck 4x4:4 MU-MIMO 802.11ac router

Good news! If you want a 4x4:4 MU-MIMO capable 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless router, D-Link’s new DIR-882 brings this previously high end feature down to a much more affordable price-point.

What’s 4x4:4 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wave 2 mean? Faster Wi-Fi! If your client devices support 3x3:3 wireless streams (e.g: the latest tablets and laptops), you’ll see improved speeds with the DIR-882. It’ll even support two simultaneous 2x2:2 streams or four 1x1:1 streams if you don’t have any 3x3:3 devices.

Software wise, the DIR-882 is basic, but has everything you expect, including port-forwarding, guest network creation, basic QoS and dynamic DNS support. Plug a HDD in to the USB 3.0 port and you can share files via SMB, FTP or DLNA. D-Link’s Quick VPN feature makes it relatively simple to start up a L2TP over IPsec server for easy access to your network when you’re out.

For the more tech savvy, the DIR-882 is supported by DD-WRT, enabling loads more features. Installing the replacement firmware isn’t for the faint hearted, but if you know what you’re doing, happy to void your warranty and need the extra features, it’s nice to know the DIR-882 is capable.

There’s not much else on the market with the DIR-882’s level of Wi-Fi performance at this price-range. All other devices in the $250-$300 area don’t have support for 4 spatial streams. To get the price down, D-Link’s kitted out the DIR-882 with a bit less RAM and a slightly slower CPU than the more expensive models. This impacts performance somewhat as there’s less CPU power to go around when using the router’s more advanced features like VPN or file serving, but when you consider it’s so much cheaper than the rest, it’s a worthwhile trade-off if you won’t use those features and want the best wireless speeds.

If you’re still rocking an 802.11n Wi-Fi router, upgrading to the D-Link DIR-882 is a great idea if you just want a simple, fast and inexpensive router with support for the latest Wi-Fi standards.

4 5