Review: Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1070 Ti A8G Gaming

Nvidia hit another home run with the 1070 Ti GPU, now let's see what custom offerings can do.

The Asus 1070 Ti Strix Gaming is the most feature packed variant in our test. It’s no surprise that it comes with the highest price, too. It has the joint highest overclock of the bunch, along with the MSI card, with a 1683MHz base clock and 1759MHz boost clock.

The Strix cooler is very effective with a huge surface area. When you pick it up you know it’s a serious piece of kit with its excellent build quality and rigidity. It’s a 2.5 slot card, which you may need to take into consideration if space is limited. It delivered the coolest temperatures of the roundup and was second only to the MSI in fan noise, though the difference is minimal in reality.

The Asus comes with unique features including a pair of fan headers suitable for controlling adjacent system fans. The card is fed by a single 8-pin power connector and is the only card in the test to feature a pair of HDMI 2.0b ports in addition to a pair of DP 1.4 ports and a DVI-D port. The Asus is a real looker too with the side logos, back plate and shroud decked out with RGB lighting controlled by the Asus Aura Sync app. If you like your PC to have a healthy dose of bling, this is the card you’ll want.

The Asus Strix delivered the fastest results in our testing, and was easily able to hold its boost clocks above 1900 MHz when set to OC mode with the GPU Tweak App. Temperatures never went above 70c in our open test bench. Impressive!

Though it’s the most expensive card in our test, it delivered the best performance and has the best feature set. It’s a great choice if you need an impromptu murder weapon as well as a GPU. It’s a true beast of a card!

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1070 Ti A8G Gaming

5 5