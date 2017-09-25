Review: Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Router

ROG doesn’t do things by halves…

Yes, this is an exceptionally expensive router. That’s because it’s part of Asus’ ROG range, and packs in all the latest and greatest in Wi-Fi technology. It even has a feature that will cost you just under $300 if you buy it on its own, helping to explain that stratospheric price.

That feature is known as AiProtection. Instead of every device on your network requiring AV and Malware software, AiProtection is built into the router itself, and monitors each and every packet for malicious packages. It also checks the overall basics, such as default passwords, low Wi-Fi protection and the like. It’s actually built by Trend Micro, and to buy it on its own at JB Hi-Fi will set you back $298.

But enough about that, what about the actual specs of this router. Well, the AC5300 designation indicates it’s damned fast. It’s a tri-band router, with one 2.4GHz network (1000Mbps) and two 5GHz networks (2167Mbps each). It’s also fully MIMO ready, and uses a 4x4 antennae array. It’s a beast to look at, with eight external antenna making it look like some kind of robotic spider. .There’s a huge eight Ethernet ports as well, and two of them can connected using 802.3ad link aggregation. Finally, there are twin USB 3.0 ports that can turn this into a NAS device or print server.

It’s powered by a Broadcom BCM4908 64 bit quad-core chip running at 1.8 GHz, as well as 1024MB of RAM and 256MB of Flash memory. It’s actually very similar to Asus’ RT-AC5300 router, though has double the Ethernet and memory. Gamers will love the fact that it has built-in QoS, ensuring their gaming machines get priority on the network, lowering pings and prioritising their packets. A very deep dashboard opens up a huge range of options for gamers to tweak.

When it came time to test, we copied a file to a laptop at a range of about ten metres, with a concrete wall in the way. On the 2.4GHz spectrum we measured 632Mbps down, 415 up. On the 5GHz network we measured 925Mbps down, and 917Mbps up, making this one of the fastest damn routers we’ve ever tested, if not the fastest.

So sure, it costs a lot, but this beast is fast and feature-packed. If you’ve got the cash, you won’t regret buying the ROG Rapture GT-AC5300

5 5