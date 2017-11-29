Review: Armageddon Stealth Raptor MKA-7 keyboard

By
Review: Armageddon Stealth Raptor MKA-7 keyboard

A good keyboard, but pricey.

Despite the aggressively militaristic/sci-fi name, the Stealth Raptor is actually quite an understated keyboard, eschewing the frills and blinking lights of the high end gaming keyboard market. It’s a fairly basic looking slab of black plastic without much in the way or ornamentation or excess aside from two selector buttons and a dial to control the intensity of the backlighting or volume above the numpad.

The Stealth Raptor also features both USB and audio pass-through to minimise cable clutter. Under the hood, the keyboard sports real Cherry MX switches (our review version featured the pleasantly firm linear Black switches) as well as variable polling rates. The only real problem with the Stealth Raptor is how conservative the design actually is.

It’s a pleasant to use keyboard, but without all the bells and whistles of high end keyboards, such as RBG backlighting and dedicated macro keys, it’s hard to justify the rather high price tag.

Armageddon Stealth Raptor MKA-7
4 5
Verdict
"... it’s hard to justify the rather high price tag."
Overall
Specs
$249.95 AUD
(pricing info)
• Impact Systems: www.impactsystems.com.au
Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.
Tags:
armageddon stealth raptor mka-7 gaming keyboard keyboard keyboards & mice peripherals raptor review

Most Read Articles

More than 400 of the most popular sites are logging everything you type

More than 400 of the most popular sites are logging everything you type
Review: Intel Core i7 8700K CPU

Review: Intel Core i7 8700K CPU
9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores

9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores
AMD drops Ryzen prices for Black Friday

AMD drops Ryzen prices for Black Friday
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

Most popular tech stories