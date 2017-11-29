Review: Armageddon Stealth Raptor MKA-7 keyboard

A good keyboard, but pricey.

Despite the aggressively militaristic/sci-fi name, the Stealth Raptor is actually quite an understated keyboard, eschewing the frills and blinking lights of the high end gaming keyboard market. It’s a fairly basic looking slab of black plastic without much in the way or ornamentation or excess aside from two selector buttons and a dial to control the intensity of the backlighting or volume above the numpad.

The Stealth Raptor also features both USB and audio pass-through to minimise cable clutter. Under the hood, the keyboard sports real Cherry MX switches (our review version featured the pleasantly firm linear Black switches) as well as variable polling rates. The only real problem with the Stealth Raptor is how conservative the design actually is.

It’s a pleasant to use keyboard, but without all the bells and whistles of high end keyboards, such as RBG backlighting and dedicated macro keys, it’s hard to justify the rather high price tag.

Armageddon Stealth Raptor MKA-7

4 5