Review: AOC AG322QCX Agon Gaming Monitor

Big screen, big value

In one package, AOC has piled on with just about every important recent advance in display technology. It’s large, at 31.5-inches and with a useful resolution of 2560 x 1440, it’s quick, with FreeSync and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it’s curved. The AOC AG322QCX is priced at $599, which is extremely competitive for a gaming screen this size.

The AOC AG322QCX Agon monitor is made for gaming, it supports FreeSync, which almost everything does today if it hasn’t joined the shrinking G-Sync camp. We’re this a Team Green monitor you would see its price closer to $800. A 4ms response and the aforementioned 144Hz refresh almost guarantees smooth frames, as long as your GPU isn’t overtaxed, and it won’t likely be at this resolution. Having such a physically large display running at a relatively conservative resolution is a great strategy for a gaming screen. It will be sharp enough for in-game text to look good, and scaled well, while a relatively low-tier GPU will power it along nicely as long as it isn’t budget.

The flipside to this big plus is one very big potential negative. Being, that text outside of a game looks poor. Covering a very large screen with not-very-many pixels means they’re not a densely packed as a higher res monitor – particularly 4k – so can look undefined in some areas, notably curves, which can look as jaggy as a game edge with antialiasing turned off. It’s particularly troubling typing in a word processor, and despite some improvements seen when tweaking Windows’ Cleartype settings the end result is that this is not a monitor for full time workers.

The VN panel provides good contrast (2000:1) while the viewing angle stayed true before brightness and colours started deteriorating past at least 45 degrees off center. That means for a relatively bargain price three of these in a triple setup would offer good peripheral viewability along with outstanding screen real estate.

The curve is a gentle 1800R which is good for gaming, offering an immersive experience (though mostly due to its size) without being ridiculous.

It comes with a good set of standard features, plus a couple of happy surprises. Around the back is a flip-down headphone holder, good job AOC. There’s also a detachable cabled control unit for adjusting all monitor OSD controls. It’s hard to see what this brings because the toggle and buttons for the OSD on the monitor itself are perfectly workable. Similarly, you can install a Windows app to make those same tweaks via the desktop. I liked the built-in break reminder, which shuts the monitor screen off for a set period for those who should be taking better care of their eyes. Among the colour pre-sets, too, is a low blue-light mode, once again great for eye care, especially at night.

And, there’s RGB. A fairly tasteful illuminated bar runs across the bottom of the lower bezel, and another four light strips are on the back. They can be turned off. It’s extras like these that would make us wince if this monitor were not so cheap. As it is, it has us wondering how AOC managed to make this a very much non-vanilla product, yet at such an attractive price.

The stand is metal, and pivots the screen angle, which is rare and fantastic, as well as height and rotation. Connectivity is reasonable, with VGA, HDMI 1.4 HDMI 2.0 and a pair of DP 1.2 ports. A pair of 5w speakers are built-in, and even though the cost they add is probably minimal this is a gaming screen and no gamer in their right mind would use these speakers.

With 27-inch monitors only now rising to the fore as the preferred size for gamers, the 31.5 curved 144Hz inches on offer here for $600 is compelling indeed. It’s remarkably good value and a thoroughly decent gaming screen, but don’t buy one if all you will use it for is work, the pixel density is too much of an issue for that.

AOC AG322QCX Agon Gaming Monitor

4 5