Review: Amazon Echo Spot

An attractive and feature-packed twist on the Echo, but the speaker is quieter than we’d like .

The Spot is the fifth speaker in Amazon’s Echo range - and arguably the cutest. That’s not normally a metric we use to rate products, but I’ll make an exception here because the Spot is simply gorgeous. Finished in a soft-touch plastic, available in either white or black, it’s so adorable it makes you want to reach out and tickle it under the chin.

Even the 2.5in circular touchscreen is beautifully integrated. It’s set back at a slight angle, making it comfortable to read whether the Spot is nestled on the desk next to you or on the kitchen table a few metres away. A resolution of 480 x 480 works well on that size of screen, too, although I wouldn’t recommend watching The Deer Hunter from start to finish – that said, you can watch Amazon Video on the screen should you desire.

So what does the Spot do, other than sit in the corner making eyes at you? Essentially, all the same stuff as the larger Echo Show. That means, in addition to the usual Alexa voice-driven capabilities inherited from the regular Echo speakers, it can display relevant information on its screen and allow you to interact by touch.

Among other things, the screen can show the words to songs played on Amazon Music and, when you’re not doing anything with it, it displays an attractive clock face, with 17 different looks to choose from, along with a selection of pithy news headlines.

Most folk, though, will use the screen – and the VGA camera mounted above it – to do practical stuff such as show the feed from home security cameras, or make and receive video calls via Amazon’s Drop In service. It’s just about perfect for those jobs. One thing I find particularly useful is Echo Spot’s ability to monitor for movement using its camera, which it indicates in the Alexa app as “Recently Active”. Irritatingly, you can’t display that list on the screen of the Echo Spot.

As with the Echo Show, the display makes setup easier as well. You use the touchscreen to select your Wi-Fi network (both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks are supported) and an onscreen keyboard to enter the password, then do the same with your Amazon account.

It’s even easier if you already own an Echo device: all your Alexa skills will be automatically available as soon as you log in. I love the fact that I can view the feed from my Ring doorbell, turn up the temperature on my Hive heating system and activate the living room lights with a simple voice command, all without having to set it up again.

The Spot does have limitations, though; the Echo Spot is to the Show what the Echo Dot is to the Echo. That’s good news in terms of size and price, but alas also extends to its sound quality.

The Spot is a great smart alarm clock, waking you up with your choice of music or radio station, and you can even set up a do not disturb schedule (this dims the screen as well as muting notifications). However, it’s less well suited for music, radio or podcast playback in larger living spaces. There’s little bass to the sound that emerges from the vents in the Echo Spot’s circular base. It sounds better than the Dot, but is no match for the excellent Echo Show, which delivers music with warmth and power.

I could live with that if it wasn’t for the limited volume. Even turned up to maximum, I found it difficult to hear the speaker from the other side of my moderately sized kitchen, especially when an appliance was running. Add a couple of people talking and you can’t hear it at all.

That’s a shame, because, like all the other Echo devices, the Spot’s far-field microphone array works well, cutting through the daily hubbub of the kitchen with relatively little fuss. It’s worth noting, though, that you can mitigate the problem by connecting an external speaker to the Echo Spot, either via the 3.5mm aux jack built into the speaker’s rear or by connecting it to a Bluetooth speaker.

Despite its weaknesses, I like the Amazon Echo Spot. It’s a well made, attractive speaker that adds an extra dimension with the addition of the touchscreen and webcam. The one problem I have is with its price. It’s too expensive. If those prices dip to around $160 - $180 per speaker in one of Amazon’s regular flash sales, though, I wouldn’t think twice before buying.

Amazon Echo Spot

4 5