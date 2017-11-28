One Minute Review: HyperX Cloud Alpha

The mic's not great, but everything else is.

The Cloud Alpha is another in the line of stereo headsets from HyperX, but rather than the steel headband and sprung head strap design used in the Revolver and Revolver S headsets, the Alpha is instead modelled more like the excellent Cloud and Cloud 2 headsets, with a single, well-padded headband connecting the two large, well-padded earcups.

Inside the earcups sit the real stars of the show, 50mm dual chambered drivers that deliver some extremely crisp and clear sound. The back of the box spiel says that the dual chambers separate the mid-high and low frequencies to cut distortion and give a cleaner sound. After using the headset for the best part of a month it’s hard to disagree. Even in the busiest gaming environments and music there was no discernible distortion or muddying of sounds. The detachable mic isn’t particularly impressive, but headset mics rarely are.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

4 5