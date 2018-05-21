Zuckerberg to appear before EU Parliament

Facebook founder will appear in a closed-door session with European politicians as early as this week

Mark Zuckerberg has accepted an invitation to appear before the European Parliament in a closed-door session over the Cambridge Analytica scandal surrounding his firm, despite yet again refusing to be questioned by MPs in the UK.

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani confirmed the Facebook founder and CEO will be in Brussels "as soon as possible, hopefully already next week" to meet the leaders of political groups and the chair and the Rapporteur of the Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE).

"Our citizens deserve a full and detailed explanation. I welcome Mark Zuckerberg's decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans," he said. "It's a step in the right direction towards restoring confidence."

The conference of presidents, a governing body comprising the elected heads of the European Parliament's political groupings, has also decided to organise a hearing with Facebook, providing members of the LIBE committee to carry out an in-depth analysis of aspects related to personal data protection, with emphasis placed on its role in elections.

Meanwhile, Facebook's head of public policy in the UK, Rebecca Stimson, wrote to Damian Collins MP, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, last week to confirm Zuckerberg "has no plans to meet with the committee or travel to the UK at present".

The 40-page letter, in response to the committee's formal request for Facebook to respond to 39 points it felt Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer answer answered unsatisfactorily last month when he appeared before MPs, arrived three days after an initial 11 May deadline - with Facebook requesting, and being granted, an extension.

The committee tweeted that it remained open to Zuckerberg giving evidence via video link, or in person, adding: "Him not appearing before us is not just a snub to the DCMS committee, but more importantly a snub to the UK and the millions of Facebook users in the UK who deserve answers."

Collins said in a statement that Facebook's responses "do not fully answer each point with sufficient detail or data evidence," and that the committee plans, again, to follow up with the company.

"If Mark Zuckerberg truly recognises the 'seriousness' of these issues, as they say they do, we would expect that he would want to appear in front of the Committee and answer questions that are of concern not only to Parliament, but Facebook's tens of millions of users in this country," he said.

"Although Facebook says Mr Zuckerberg has no plans to travel to the UK, we would also be open to taking his evidence by video link, if that would be the only way to do this during the period of our inquiry."

