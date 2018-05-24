Zuckerberg sails through European Parliament's questioning

Format blamed for allowing Facebook CEO to dodge MEPs' trickiest questions.

European lawmakers were unsatisfied with Mark Zuckerberg's answers to their questions in an open session last night, despite Facebook's CEO apologising again for the role his company played in allowing fake news to spread during elections.

In a 90-minute session in Brussels, MEPs posed a series of questions to the Facebook founder, with Zuckerberg outlining how Facebook intends to respond to recent scandals that have embroiled his company, from the spread of fake news to alleged misuse of people's data by Cambridge Analytica in order to influence the outcome of the 2016 US election.

The Facebook founder also told the European Parliament how Facebook intends to harness AI to proactively flag inappropriate and harmful content, versus more reactive methods it relied on in the past, like users manually flagging such content as and when they spotted it.

But the format - in which the 12 MEPs asked their questions in succession over a full hour before allowing only 22 minutes for answers - was itself criticised for allowing Zuckerberg to condense his prepared answers into broad responses that avoided answering the most difficult points.

Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the European Parliament's liberal group, blasted the format as "pre-cooked" and "inappropriate", adding it had allowed Zuckerberg to avoid questions.

"It's unacceptable that Zuckerberg came to the European Parliament and did not answer any of our questions. We will not let the matter rest," he tweeted.

Following the session, European Parliament president Antonio Tajini said: "Mark Zuckerberg apologised to European citizens. I expect Facebook and all other digital platforms to fully comply with the new, stringent data protection rules entering into force on 25 May.

"[We] made clear to Mark Zuckerberg that digital platforms have to guarantee full protection of our citizens' privacy. We cannot accept illicit use of personal data to manipulate elections. Democracy cannot be turned into a marketing operation."

Zuckerberg said Facebook would be ready for GDPR, saying it has asked EU users to review new GDPR-compliant data-sharing settings, and that "a large percentage of the users had already reviewed them".

But the format meant Zuckerberg did not respond to a question about why Facebook had moved 1.5 billion users outside of the scope of the new laws, by changing their data controller from Facebook's international headquarters in Dublin.