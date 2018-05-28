You’ll soon be able to use PayPal to buy goods and services across YouTube, Gmail and Google Store

Seamless PayPal payments will be integrated into the Google ecosystem later this year.

Making digital payments and transactions is about to get a whole lot easier as PayPal announces it will soon be deeply integrated into the Google ecosystem.

The integration will be put into place later this year and will allow you to make PayPal transactions across YouTube, Gmail, Google Store, as well as peer-to-peer payments. Essentially, you’ll be able to use PayPal for any services that use Google Pay.

“When a user adds PayPal to their Google Play account, it will automatically enable their linked PayPal account and make it available as a payment option across popular Google services,” PayPal wrote in a blog post.

This isn’t the first time PayPal and Google have partnered to make payments more seamless for customers. In fact, Android users have been able to use PayPal to pay for apps on Google Play since 2014, with the payment method being integrated into Android Pay in the US for over a year now.

While people may be wary of giving Google the keys to yet another piece of identifiable information, PayPal’s payments integration into Google is pretty welcome. Often, the easiest way to pay for something is by using a digital payment method, and it’s always nicer to have that flexibility.

Not to mention that YouTube content creators will be able to benefit hugely from PayPal’s integration. Currently, most content creators use external crowdfunding services, like Patreon, as a way for fans to support their work. PayPal has always been a good secondary source for fans who want to donate on a less regular basis, but it’s usually meant viewers have had to leave the platform to donate. Now with PayPal’s direct integration into YouTube, users can just donate with the click of a button – if they’re signed into Google.

There’s currently no details as to when PayPal’s integration will come into effect in Australia, but it’s due to be rolled out in the US later this year.