Yakuza 6 demo landing later this month

We're leading with the good news here. The bad is that the actual release has been pushed back.

The Yakuza 6 Twitter account posted an 'important update' over the weekend. Effectively, the game's Western release has been pushed back by about a month to April 17, which places it beguilingly close to Sony's God of War reboot. It's possible that Sega sees the games as having very different core audiences, which makes some sense, but it still seems like a ballsy move.

While the delay will sting for anybody who has been chomping at the bit for the first truly current gen entry in the franchise, the update did also include news that a demo will be available later this month. So, you know, maybe take a peek at the PSN on the 27th and have a little taste pre-release?

