Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2 is a bezel-banishing beauty

New and very much improved.

The original Mi MIX, while undoubtedly a statement smartphone, was just a bit too big for comfortable everyday use. No surprise, then, that its sequel looks like an improvement in every way.

At 5.99 inches, the 18:9 screen is more manageable than the 6.44 incher used for the previous model, and in shrinking the lower border by 12% Xiaomi made its flagship even more bezel-less than before. Under the hood, you’ve got a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, a 3,400mAh battery and a 12MP main camera with Sony’s IMX386 sensor. Unlike its predecessor, the Mi MIX 2 also packs in a hidden speaker.

There’s no word on availability after the initial China launch, but prices start at 3299RMP for 64GB, and go up to 4699 RMB for the 128GB unibody ceramic special edition. 

