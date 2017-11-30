Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event

Alt-right poster boy heads down under - and gamers say 'nope!'.

Australia has more than enough dangerous native wildlife; but unfortunately, now Milo Yiannopoulos is also in the country.

And people are not happy.

The Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) in Melbourne is organising a protest on Monday December 4, to coincide with his speaking events on that day. This protest is designed to show that gamers are not in support of his message.

Attendees will be playing Wolfenstein II, which was selected due to Bethesda previously being vocal in their renouncing of the alt-right and fascism, and because killing in-game Nazis near the event of a Nazi-sympathiser will be cathartic. And kinda fun!