With Venom’s new Nintendo Switch power pack you’ll never have to put Mario down again

By
With Venom&#8217;s new Nintendo Switch power pack you&#8217;ll never have to put Mario down again

10,000mAh enough juice for you?

We love the Nintendo Switch like Donkey Kong loves bananas, but its battery life leaves a lot to be desired. Nothing kills time on a long-haul flight like hustling for missing moons in Mario Odyssey, but if you’re plugless, you’re gonna see that low battery warning pop up a lot sooner than you’d like.

Unless of course, you invest in Venom’s new rechargeable power pack. With a humongous 10,000mAh built-in battery, it’ll take an all-day gaming marathon to run it down, and you’ve got LED indicators telling you how much charge is left. While attached to the pack you’re able to access all console buttons, and there’s even a built-in kickstand for on-the-go multiplayer. 

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
battery gaming news nintendo power pack switch venom

Most Read Articles

Sony&#8217;s MP-CD1 projector puts a 120in display in your pocket

Sony’s MP-CD1 projector puts a 120in display in your pocket
How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast
RasPad is a Raspberry Pi tablet for makers that looks like a fat iPad

RasPad is a Raspberry Pi tablet for makers that looks like a fat iPad
The first 9 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

The first 9 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?