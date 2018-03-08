Windows 10 S to become a “mode” of Windows 10 next year

The streamlined, locked-down version of Windows will cease to be a standalone product in 2019.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 S will cease to be a standalone product next year, as it evolves into a mode for the full-fat version of Windows 10, the company has revealed. The announcement came in a Twitter exchange between a PC World journalist and Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore, who were discussing why Windows 10 S was omitted from a blog post highlighting the success of Windows devices in education.

“Next year 10S will be a “mode” of existing versions, not a distinct version,” Belfiore said.

Windows 10 S, for those that aren’t aware, is a locked-down, streamlined version of Windows 10 aimed to target the Chromebook’s dominance in education. As well as being less resource intensive than Windows 10, it also only allows programmes to be installed from the Windows store making it both more secure and less open to misuse.