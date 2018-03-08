Windows 10 S to become a “mode” of Windows 10 next year

By
Windows 10 S to become a &#8220;mode&#8221; of Windows 10 next year

The streamlined, locked-down version of Windows will cease to be a standalone product in 2019.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 S will cease to be a standalone product next year, as it evolves into a mode for the full-fat version of Windows 10, the company has revealed. The announcement came in a Twitter exchange between a PC World journalist and Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore, who were discussing why Windows 10 S was omitted from a blog post highlighting the success of Windows devices in education.

“Next year 10S will be a “mode” of existing versions, not a distinct version,” Belfiore said.

Chromebooks own U.S. (Q4: 59.6% share; 2017: 58.3% share) but Windows owns the world at large (Q4: 47.5% share, 2017: 43.5% share). Apple's iPads generally make up the rest, but their share is declining. (Source: FutureSource)

No specific mention of Windows 10 S that I see. https://twitter.com/joebelfiore/status/971089617867882496 …

 

We use Win10S as an option for schools or businesses that want the 'low-hassle'/ guaranteed performance version. Next year 10S will be a "mode" of existing versions, not a distinct version. SO … I think it's totally fine/good that it's not mentioned.

 
That’s a change in strategy from how Windows 10 S is distributed at the moment, where it is only available as a standalone product – albeit one that can be upgraded to the full version of Windows 10 for a one-off fee. This has been rumoured for some time, but not confirmed by the company until now – and even as I write the details are scant. Will users be free to switch between versions, or will there be a fee involved? One early rumour suggested that Home users would be able to disable S mode for free, while Pro users would need a one-off fee of $US49 to unlock the full mode – not unlike what is in place now.

Windows 10 S, for those that aren’t aware, is a locked-down, streamlined version of Windows 10 aimed to target the Chromebook’s dominance in education. As well as being less resource intensive than Windows 10, it also only allows programmes to be installed from the Windows store making it both more secure and less open to misuse.

Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing
Tags:
mode news operating system operating systems os pc windows 10 windows 10 s

Most Read Articles

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast
Explainer: What is a default gateway?

Explainer: What is a default gateway?
Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in March 2018

Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in March 2018
PUBG tips

PUBG tips
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

PC & Tech Authority Software Store

Discounted downloadable software

PC & Tech Authority Downloads

Access to free software downloads