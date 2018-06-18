Windows 10 April 2018 Update is now safe for enterprises

How Microsoft used AI to solve the buggy April Windows 10 update.

Microsoft's Windows 10 April 2018 Update is now safe for IT departments to roll out to staff, thanks to AI.

The tech giant has used AI to monitor characteristics of Windows devices that had the fewest issues when updating their operating systems for the Fall Creators Update, but said it "substantially expanded" the scale of its machine learning model to help teach the system to identify the best devices to update first with the April 2018 Update (version 1803).

This approach has enabled the company to spot issues during deployments of the latest update, and rapidly respond with a fix.

Data from the AI model is used to indicate whether a device is infected and prevents it from being updated, allowing for a thorough check. Once the issue is solved, the update is sent out again. Microsoft said this allows it to fix updates to customers without them needing to take action.

It also lets Microsoft see when the update itself is buggy, which is exactly what happened when Microsoft paused the April 2018 Update rollout after noticing the update was causing PCs to suffer the 'blue screen of death', or reboot problems, within 24 hours of it occurring.

"We immediately blocked all PCs that could be impacted by this issue from being updated, and communicated to customers within 24 hours, including an initial work around," John Cable, director of program management, Windows servicing and delivery, said. "In the next 24 hours, in cooperation with Avast, Microsoft identified an element of the Avast Behavior Shield that conflicted with the April 2018 Update. Avast immediately released a fix to prevent this issue from further occurring, enabling us to continue to safely roll out the April 2018 Update to those devices."

Version 1803 is now fully available for all devices, Microsoft said, and it is offering businesses "the same targeted approach" to understand which devices to update first when enterprises perform their semi-annual update.

As a result of its AI model, Microsoft claims the April 2018 Update to be the fastest version of Windows 10 to reach 250 million devices, hitting the milestone in half the time of the Fall Creators Update.

Earlier data showed that the quality of the April 2018 update is exceeding earlier versions of Windows 10 in both reliability and performance. System stability issues have been reduced by 20%, with a 20% reduction in total operating system and driver stability issues and improved launching times.

Microsoft's internal customer support teams are also seeing a continued reduction in call and online support requests for Windows 10 with the April 2018 update.

This has resulted in the update being broadly released automatically to all compatible devices running Windows 10 worldwide, Microsoft said.