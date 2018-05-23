Will the Google Pixel 3 have a notch

Here's our roundup of the things we'd most like to see introduced in the Google Pixel 3.

Last week, a design detail found in the Android P public beta led us all to think that, like the iPhone X – and now many other Android apps – the Pixel 3 phone would have a garish notch. Now a new discovery suggests that might not be the case after all. Needless to say, we’re all very confused.

Images found in the same Android P public beta files and posted to Slashlakes showcases a full-screen phone with absolutely no notch and no bezels. What makes this the Pixel 3 we hear you ask? In the Android O public beta, images of an unidentified phone emerged. This phone turned out to be the Pixel 2. While obviously, it could just be a generic sketch of a full-screen Android phone, which is typical these days, it could be the new Pixel 3, too.

So notch or no notch? We won’t know officially for a while, but we should hopefully get more rumours soon to put this debate to rest.

