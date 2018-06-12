Why Apple is making the iPhone X $300 cheaper

The second-generation iPhone X will cost around $800, says Ming-Chi Kuo.

Analyst and Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo has been presenting his latest predictions about the next-generation iPhone X, saying Apple will reduce the price of the next version by $US300, alongside reductions for the other two devices it plans to launch in September.

Apparently, Apple has made this move to make the devices more attractive to a wider range of people. Kuo said it thinks there's been a negative attitude towards the higher pricing structure released with the $999 iPhone X and has no other option than to reduce prices.

"We forecast that Apple will adopt a more aggressive price policy for the following reasons: (1) concern over the negative impact of a higher price in a mature smartphone market on selling momentum, (2) improved cost structure, which is mainly attributed to assembly yield improvements of end product & 3D sensing and cost reduction of components, and (3) increasing users of Face ID benefiting the promotion of the Apple service and ecosystem," Kuo's note read, written on behalf of his new analyst firm TF International Securities.

He thinks the larger iPhone X Plus will cost between $US900-$US1,000, the second-generation OLED iPhone X will launch for $US800-$US900 and the new, lower-cost 6.1in LCD iPhone will set back customers between $US600-$US700.