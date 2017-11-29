WhatsApp update now lets you watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

By
WhatsApp update now lets you watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

Plus, because of its picture-in-picture mode, you can continue watching the video while you navigate to other chats.

WhatsApp's latest update on iOS has a feature that you may have never known you needed, but makes a lot of sense. 

Once you've updated to version 2.17.81 you'll be able to open and watch a YouTube video without leaving WhatsApp. What's more, because of its picture-in-picture mode, you can continue watching the video while you navigate to other chats. 

 

 When someone shares a YouTube link in a conversation, simply click the link and a small pop-up will appear. 

This latest update also lets you record long audio messages. 

The new update also makes it easier for you to record audio messages by swiping up while recording, insted of having to hold the Record button down for the duration of your message, which can be awkward to say the least.

It is not known when the YouTube feature in particular will come to Android, and at the time of writing we couldn't get the feature to work despite updating the app, so we've asked WhatsApp for clarification. 

This update follows the rollout of WhatsApp's "undo send" feature. Since October, anyone running the latest verision of the app had the option to delete messages by holding down and selecting either "delete for me," or "delete for everyone." The latter will delete the message from the other person's phone, while the former only deletes it from your own chat screen. Be warned though, you only have seven minutes to remove the offending post. 

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing
Tags:
apps audio messages picture-in-picture whatsapp whatsapp update youtube youtube link

Most Read Articles

More than 400 of the most popular sites are logging everything you type

More than 400 of the most popular sites are logging everything you type
Review: Intel Core i7 8700K CPU

Review: Intel Core i7 8700K CPU
9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores

9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores
AMD drops Ryzen prices for Black Friday

AMD drops Ryzen prices for Black Friday
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

PC & Tech Authority Software Store

Discounted downloadable software

PC & Tech Authority Downloads

Access to free software downloads

Most popular tech stories