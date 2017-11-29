WhatsApp update now lets you watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

WhatsApp's latest update on iOS has a feature that you may have never known you needed, but makes a lot of sense.

Once you've updated to version 2.17.81 you'll be able to open and watch a YouTube video without leaving WhatsApp. What's more, because of its picture-in-picture mode, you can continue watching the video while you navigate to other chats.

When someone shares a YouTube link in a conversation, simply click the link and a small pop-up will appear.

This latest update also lets you record long audio messages.

The new update also makes it easier for you to record audio messages by swiping up while recording, insted of having to hold the Record button down for the duration of your message, which can be awkward to say the least.

It is not known when the YouTube feature in particular will come to Android, and at the time of writing we couldn't get the feature to work despite updating the app, so we've asked WhatsApp for clarification.

This update follows the rollout of WhatsApp's "undo send" feature. Since October, anyone running the latest verision of the app had the option to delete messages by holding down and selecting either "delete for me," or "delete for everyone." The latter will delete the message from the other person's phone, while the former only deletes it from your own chat screen. Be warned though, you only have seven minutes to remove the offending post.