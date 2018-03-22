WhatsApp co-founder tells Facebook users to delete their accounts

Following Cambridge Analytica data sharing row, Brian Acton joins 'deletefacebook' calls.

Brian Acton, one of the co-founders of encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, has taken to Twitter to advise his followers to delete their Facebook accounts.

It is his first Tweet in almost a year and has garnered a wide range of responses. While most are positive, some have pointed out that he profited personally from selling WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014 (the total transaction value was $19 billion, although what Acton received would have been a fraction of that). Following the sale, he stayed with Facebook as part of WhatsApp for a number of years, before joining the Signal Foundation in September 2017.

Acton does, however, seem to have followed his own advice as we could find no active profile for him on Facebook at the time of writing.

Calls for users to delete their Facebook account have arisen following a data-sharing scandal that broke earlier this week. It was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based data mining and analytics firm, had used information taken from Facebook users' profiles without their consent, after their friends on the social media platform used apps allowed the creator (normally a third-party associated with Cambridge Analytica) to access not only their own data but that of their connections.

It's possible that the data mining may have been in breach of the Data Protection Act, even though it may not have broken Facebook's rules with regards to data collection under its API terms and conditions as they were in 2015, when the incident took place.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now facing calls from governments around the world to appear before official committees to answer questions on the revelations.

