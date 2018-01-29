What is SSID?

We explain what SSID is and role it plays in connecting your devices to the internet

A service set identifier (SSID) is the network identifier for wireless local access networks (WLAN). It helps those joining networks identify the correct network to join and also enables devices such as laptops and mobile phones to connect to the network.

Although the ID of a network may be pre-assigned by your router (for example, if you're on Virgin Media, the default would be something like VM-12345), these network identifiers or SSIDs can be changed by the administrator to be more descriptive of your location. For example, it may be changed to your business name, the meeting room it's available in or a guest network.

Key features of an SSID

An SSID is usually a string of case sensitive letters or numbers (or a combination of both). It doesn't have to be a certain length, nor does it have to have any specific other characteristics, however, the limit is 32 characters.

Router manufacturers and ISPs usually create the SSID, which you'll be able to find printed onto the router or the information card that ships with your router alongside the password you'll need to connect to it. Both the SSID and password can be changed from the administrator console for your router.

How devices use SSID to connect to the internet

When you first turn your device on and you specify you'd like to connect wirelessly to the internet, you'll need to scan for available networks. Normally, the device will do this manually and you'll be able to view a list of available networks in your area.

This is only the case for routers set up to broadcast their SSID though. If you can't see the network you want to join on the list, you can manually opt to enter it, but you'll need to know the specific SSID and use the correct character case, in the correct order and password to join.

You can also opt to switch your router to hide its SSID by choosing the disable SSID broadcasting from the management console.

When scanning for networks, your device will also check the Wi-Fi connection is secured and this will be indicated with a padlock symbol, or if there is no security, it'll be broadcast as 'open.'

Once you're connected to the network, you are able to save it, although the majority of devices will remember for future anyway.

SSID security

SSID is considered to be a relatively unsafe protocol because even if you've chosen to hide your SSID, it can still be sniffed out by software designed to uncover hidden networks. As data packets move over the Wi-Fi network, they do leave some evidence of the SSID too, so it's not possible to completely hide the SSID.

Additionally, because so few people change their network's SSID, it can sometimes be confusing to connect to the correct one. For example, if your neighbour uses the same ISP as you, the SSIDs could be very similar.

If one of you doesn't have security switched on, it's very easy for you both to be using the same network as often, devices such as computers and smartphones will automatically connect to a network with the strongest signal.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk