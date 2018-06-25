What a nice multi-port dock this is

Quite the sexy slice of versatile aluminium, this

Check this out for a good looker that can do useful things. Aten's UH3234 USB-C Multiport Dock with Power-Pass through looks sensational and we wouldn't be afraid to have it in full view on our desks, where normally we'd try and hide such devices.

And it can handle up to 10 devices. Not bad at all. Run it off your PC or Mac with a USB-C, and your connectivity options are:

3 x USB3.1 Gen1 Type A

1 x Displayport

1 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x audio 3.5 mm

1 x USB-C Female PD Pass-Through up to 60W

Plus it's got a SD and micro SD card reader.

You can use it to send video to other displays, too.

It's $220, which is pretty decent when you stack it up.

Very nice, Aten!

More info here.