What a nice multi-port dock this is

By
What a nice multi-port dock this is

Quite the sexy slice of versatile aluminium, this

Check this out for a good looker that can do useful things. Aten's UH3234 USB-C Multiport Dock with Power-Pass through looks sensational and we wouldn't be afraid to have it in full view on our desks, where normally we'd try and hide such devices.

 

 

And it can handle up to 10 devices. Not bad at all. Run it off your PC or Mac with a USB-C, and your connectivity options are:

3 x USB3.1 Gen1 Type A
1 x Displayport
1 x HDMI
1 x VGA
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
2 x audio 3.5 mm
1 x USB-C Female PD Pass-Through up to 60W

Plus it's got a SD and micro SD card reader.

You can use it to send video to other displays, too.

It's $220, which is pretty decent when you stack it up.

Very nice, Aten!

More info here.

 

 

 

Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aten connectivity options networking peripherals power-pass sd card reader

Most Read Articles

The new Telstra &#8211; only 20 years in the making...

The new Telstra – only 20 years in the making...
How to: Boot Windows 10 in Safe Mode

How to: Boot Windows 10 in Safe Mode
Spyro Reignited Trilogy first gameplay shows it could be the perfect nostalgia trip

Spyro Reignited Trilogy first gameplay shows it could be the perfect nostalgia trip
Explainer: why Chinese telecoms participating in Australia&#8217;s 5G network could be a problem

Explainer: why Chinese telecoms participating in Australia’s 5G network could be a problem
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

Most popular tech stories