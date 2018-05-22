We Happy Few has been RC'd

Welcome to post-R18 Australia, where the rating is much like MA15 dressed in black.

To be fair, it's been a while since this has happened, but happy times (woo, sarcasm!) - a promising game has been refused classification in Australia! That is to say, it can't be released as is.

Originally reported by Kotaku, We Happy Few, a creepy looking adventure with a bit of a Bioshock vibe, has come up with a big fat no from the Australian classification board. The game has persisted as one of the more interesting indies to be announced on Microsoft's E3 floor and after some delay is presently scheduled to release later this year. Erm, make that was scheduled.

The (honeslty a bit vague) reasoning is as follows:

The computer game is classified RC in accordance with the National Classification Code, Computer Games Table, 1. (a) as computer games that "depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified."

Granted, this isn't an absolute dagger, although to get through the game will have to be re-submitted in a compromised form. Remember that sad koala in South Park: The Stick of Truth? Just how much change will need to be made and as to if our market will be deemed worth the effort remains to be seen, however.

We Happy Few is set to release for PC, XBO and PS4 on the 26th of July, so hopefully this can get resolved swiftly.