Watch out! A recent Gigabyte BIOS update may fry your Ryzen chip

One update breaks you, the next one fixes you.

Gigabyte had bit of an 'oops' last week with its F5 BIOS update for its Ryzen-powered motherboards. The BIOS was released with a bug that led to way more voltage being delivered to the processor than it required, overheating the chip and in one case even cooking it to death.

The problem was especially notable on Aorus AX370 Gaming K7 mobos.

Thankfully, Gigabyte's on it, and there's an F6 BIOS update that deals with the issue, which can be downloaded here.

Thanks to Guru3D for the heads up.