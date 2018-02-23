Warcraft 3 gets major update, 24 player lobbies now a thing

The real news here is hidden between the lines, though: does anybody smell a remaster coming?

Granted, this is only between the lines, but following a warm reception to the StarCraft remaster, a polished up take on Warcraft 3 hardly seems implausible.

As for the actual, real story that is definitely less enticing, but at least verifiable fact, Blizzard has gone and posted a pretty big update to Warcraft 3. Widescreen support will be very welcome, seeing as, really, who even still has a working 4:3 monitor these days? The patch also includes balancing (and this game is, what? Fifteen years old?), the aforementioned 24 player lobbies and even bug fixes.

This is likely a big deal if you're one of the people who still plays Warcraft 3 (and we expect there is a good number of you out there). But for everyone else - whoo! Let the crazy out-of-control remaster rumours commence!