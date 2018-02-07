VOTE NOW! The Australian PC Awards is underway!

We want your say, cast a vote and support your most loved products and companies.

PC & Tech Authority, PC PowerPlay, HYPER and Atomic represent the best in Australian tech publishing - but most importantly the very best tech-loving community. That's you!

Now is the time to share your opinions via the beautiful democratic process. We have shortlisted the best gear launched last year across all the important categories, and we want to see some winners. You will make that happen.

As a happy bonus incentive there are a great many cool prizes to win and some very lucky voters will win tickets to the fabulous awards night in Sydney on March 22nd.

VOTE NOW!

And from all of us at Nextmedia, thank you for participating, and taking the time to share your opinions.