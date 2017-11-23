Victoria and Queensland weigh in on loot boxes as gambling

And a consensus seems hard to find.

While we all watch Electronic Arts' slow-motion loot box catastrophe threaten its entire relationship with Star Wars and Disney, governments the world over are starting to weigh in on whether or not loot boxes equate to gambling. Yesterday, Belgium stated that it was calling for a Europe-wide ban on the practice, and now both the Victorian and Queensland gambling bodies are having their say.

And they kinda sorta don't agree.

Kotaku's published the opinions of both the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation and the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, and while the Victorians are all "YEP TOTES GAMBLING" the Queenslandians are more of the "YEAH NAH MATE" school.

"Your research and suppositions on the matter are correct; what occurs with "loot boxes" does constitute gambling by the definition of the Victorian Legislation," said Jarrod Wolfe of the VCGLR. Well, that's cut and dried. But...

"I can confirm that video gaming which provides for 'loot boxes' would not fall within the meaning of a gaming machine as defined under the Gaming Machine Act," said Robert Grimmond of the OLGR.

It's very likely that if this is going to resolved at all, it will have to be at a Federal level. However, whether or not loot boxes and hey they're achieved is actually gambling is now almost beside the point. With this much negative press piling up, the next company to try and monetise around random loot has got its work cut out for it.