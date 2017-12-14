US renders it illegal to use Kaspersky in any government department

Kaspersky says it has been "singled out" by Congress.

The US government has now signed into law a government-wide ban on Kaspersky Lab software, following months of rising suspicion that the Russian-based firm could spy on nation states.

The official ban, which was added this week as section 1634 of the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), states that "no department, agency, organisation, or other element of the Federal Government" may use any products developed by Kaspersky Lab, or any company it controls.

Following a ban on Kaspersky products issued by the Department of Homeland Security in September, the act covers any hardware, services, or antivirus software that's either developed in whole, or in part by Kaspersky Lab, or companies in which it has a majority stake.

Part of the act stipulates that there will be a yet-to-be-determined authority responsible for overseeing the removal of all Kaspersky Lab products from federal systems, which will also perform regular audits to ensure the banned software hasn't slipped back into the network.

Kaspersky has consistently rejected allegations of colluding with Russia or spying on other countries.

"Considering the grave risk that Kaspersky Lab poses to our national security, it's necessary that the current directive to remove Kaspersky Lab software from government computers be broadened and reinforced by statute," said senator Jeanne Shaheen, a key proponent of the act.

"The case against Kaspersky is well-documented and deeply concerning. This law is long overdue, and I appreciate the urgency of my bipartisan colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee to remove this threat from government systems."

Shaheen added that she would continue to push for additional measures that protect the US from "harmful foreign interference".

Kaspersky said it has "serious concerns" about section 1634 and that the company has been unfairly targeted by Congress.

"All software, including various products more widely deployed in government networks than Kaspersky Lab software, can have vulnerabilities exploited by a malicious cyber actor. Yet, Congress failed to address this fact or take a comprehensive look at federal IT sourcing policies to determine what improvements, if any, Congress could make to existing statutory and administrative authorities related to protecting government networks," the company said, in a statement.

"Instead, Congress singled out Kaspersky Lab based solely on the location of its headquarters, resulting in substantial and irreparable harm to the company, its U.S.-based employees, and its U.S.-based business partners. Kaspersky Lab is assessing whether any further action is appropriate to protect its interests.

"In the meantime, Kaspersky Lab continues to prioritize protecting its customers from cyber threats, regardless of their origin or purpose, and collaborating globally with the IT security community to fight cybercrime."

CEO Eugene Kaspersky also tweeted a map of his travels in December last week, showing multiple visits (but none to the US) to combat what he called "the recent false allegations by a handful of U.S.media".

My business travels in Nov'17 look like this. It's tough but somebody got to tell our partners and customers a real story behind the recent false allegations by a handful of U.S. media pic.twitter.com/6DgdugmGI8 — Eugene Kaspersky (@e_kaspersky) December 7, 2017 The law is the latest government measure against the Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab at a time when it faces pressure over its alleged links to Russia. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre said last week that Kaspersky products risk the UK's national security, and has recommended that British government departments remove any Russian antivirus software from their systems.

The increasing volatility prompted Kaspersky Labs to close its Washington DC office last week, which was responsible for developing the company's relationship with the US, according to Bloomberg.

Kaspersky Lab has repeatedly rebuked claims of state influence and says its business operations are independent of the Russian government. In October the company invited independent security experts to review its source code in an attempt to dissuade fears, a process it has confirmed is ongoing.