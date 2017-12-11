Titan V benchmarks surface online

And OH BOY does it deliver some serious results.

Nvidia's new Titan V may not be aimed at gamers, but a whole MESS of gaming benchmarks have just dropped on Reddit, and it's showing that the card will certainly deliver some massive performance outside of its AI and machine learning-focused target market.

Guru3D has collated a lot of the benchmarks, which range from Unigene 2 to Deus Ex Mankind Divided and FFXIV's Stormblood Benchmark. You can find the full list here, but meanwhile the Unigine 2 Superposition (FPS) results show off the card in comparison with the rest of the market.

Yep, that's some serious performance.