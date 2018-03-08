Time2Translate is a smartwatch that puts real-time AI translation within easy reach

It’s about time.

As we wait for gadgets to shrink to the point you can permanently shove an aluminium Babel fish in your lug-hole, a new smartwatch wants to be your premium quality language-translation pal.

At $US699 and up, Time2Translate doesn’t come cheap, but its AI smarts – which utilise IBM Watson – can translate real-time voice messaging between nine languages (Arabic; Chinese – Mandarin; English – UK & US; French; German; Italian; Japanese; Portuguese –Brazilian; Spanish) with 85 per cent accuracy. Dual-band frequency means the watch is as global as its users, and if you want to ‘Babelfish’ to a wider audience, you can connect the thing to a Bluetooth speaker, until the battery finally conks out after five hours of translation time.

Êtes-vous intéressé?

They start shipping next month.