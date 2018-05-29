TicWatch Pro is a multilayered smartwatch with a second screen that lasts for 30 days

Two-face.

Smartwatches are power-hungry devices – not ideal when you’re many miles from a charger, gawping at a black display and desperate to know what the time is.

Enter Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro ($TBC). Due this summer, reportedly for under $300, this premium Wear OS smartwatch flings notifications your way, tracks steps, and lets you pay for things using NFC. But when it’s idle, a low-power FSTN LCD atop the OLED takes over. This extends battery life to two full days of usage, along with being actually possible to see in sunlight. If that’s still not enough watch time, power up the FSTN-only Essential Mode, which limits you to the time, steps tracking, and heart-rate monitoring, but will keep the TicWatch Pro going for 30 days.