This SNES-inspired Switch pad is an instabuy for old school gamers

By
This SNES-inspired Switch pad is an instabuy for old school gamers

There’s even more joy in this con.

Didn’t nab a SNES Classic Mini pre-order? Buddy, you are not alone. Sadly, we can’t help you there, but we do have a slight consolation in the shape of this rather lovely retro-fuelled controller for the Nintendo Switch. 8Bitdo has been making wireless replicas of the legendary 16-bit console’s pad for a while now, but the SF30 Pro (available for pre-order) adds rumble vibration, motion controls, a few extra buttons (including home and screenshot) and USB-C connectivity to make it fully compatible with Ninty’s hybrid marvel.

Bluetooth enabled, it will work just fine on Steam, MacOS, Windows and Android, too. All we need now is that Virtual Console.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
8bitdo controller gaming news nintendo snes switch

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
What's new in iOS 11?

What's new in iOS 11?
Microsoft nudges businesses to upgrade to Creators Update

Microsoft nudges businesses to upgrade to Creators Update
Explainer: Can you put SSDs in a NAS?

Explainer: Can you put SSDs in a NAS?
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?