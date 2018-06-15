This powerhouse laptop can take up to 128GB of RAM

The Lenovo ThinkPad 52 laptop is capable of VR content creation on the go.

Yesterday, Lenovo revealed the ThinkPad P52 at the NXT BLD conference and it’s a fully-fledged beefcake of a laptop, capable of taking a whopping 128GB of RAM.

Although this detail will inevitably grab all the headlines, it’s the mobile workstation’s other specifications that are arguably more impressive, not least because nobody can truly need *that* much memory.

The ThinkPad 52 can also be fitted with an eighth-gen Intel hexa-core processor and an Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics chip, and it’ll also take up to 6TB of storage. These components enable it to offer “a level of power and performance never seen before in such a compact chassis”, Lenovo promises.

Then there’s the 15.6in display, which is available in 4K resolution and incorporates 100 percent of the Adobe colour gamut, as well as being rated to 400 nits of brightness.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop is equipped with three USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 socket, along with a mini DisplayPort, headphone jack and Ethernet port. At 2.45KG, it certainly isn’t commuter-friendly, but otherwise it’s a machine that should be able to handle anything you throw at it, including VR and visual effects creation.

“With double the capacity of memory to 128GB and increased PCIe storage – the ThinkPad P52 is a necessity for things such as BIM (Building Information Modelling) on-the-go, animation and visual effects project storage, large models and datasets and real-time playback,” explains Lenovo’s blog post.

The ThinkPad 52 is available from the end of this month, but the company hasn’t yet revealed how much it’ll cost – and I expect it won’t be cheap.