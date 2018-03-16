These are the PC games you can play for free with Twitch Prime

If you have Amazon Prime, then you have five free games to download.
Twitch is the rapidly-growing video game streaming service, of course, which airs esports competitions and lets people showcase their gaming skills to potentially many thousands of viewers.
Don't want to watch someone else play video games? Fair enough – but Twitch has something else on tap that every kind of PC player can get behind: free games. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you automatically have access to Twitch Prime. It's a service that eliminates ads from videos, lets you grant free monthly subscriptions to support streamers, and now includes several free games each month.
Even if you'll never use the streaming service, all Amazon Prime subscribers should snag the free Twitch Prime subscription and download these free PC games from the Twitch desktop app; they're yours to keep forever. And if you do love and use Twitch, then Prime and its myriad goodies is just the cherry on top. The selection will change monthly, so we'll keep this space updated as new games arrive.
FREE PC GAMES IN MARCH 2018
Superhot
When you move, so too does everyone and everything around you – including bullets, which hang in the air while you're still. That's the premise behind the brilliant Superhot, one of the most inventive shooters in recent memory and easily the star of the initial Twitch Prime rollout.
Oxenfree
Teenagers, booze, and ghosts: what's not to love about Oxenfree? This indie delight is a narrative adventure in which a group of friends go to party on a supernatural island, so naturally some rather eerie things go down. Snappy dialogue and a great visual style help elevate this one.
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
With "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews from Steam users, Shadow Tactics is a serious gem – a tactical stealth game set in Edo period Japan. Commanding a team of five combat specialists, you'll work in the shadows to dispatch foes and live to see another challenge.
Mr. Shifty
Mr. Shifty looks like Hotline Miami if Hotline Miami weren't so horrifically violent. That might not sound like much, really, but Mr. Shifty makes up for the lack of ultra-violence by letting you teleport through enemies and overcome speedy environmental and enemy challenges.
Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation
There have been some legendary PC games set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, and while Tomb of Annihilation doesn't seem quite as classic, it's a turn-based dungeon crawler based on a board game and it's packed with fantasy shenanigans. Also, of course, it's free right now. So there's that.