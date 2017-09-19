The Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle hits the streets

Rev up your console lifestyle.

Motor racing fan? Need to upgrade your Xbox One to the latest hardware? Microsoft's The Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle is what you're after.

The bundle is out now for $399, and is pretty neat. Here's what's inside:

  • Xbox One S with a 500GB hard drive
  • Xbox Wireless Controller
  • Forza Horizon 3 with the Hot Wheels expansion
  • 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription with unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games
  • 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial to experience the most advanced multiplayer gaming network

The Hot Wheels expansion makes even this avowed non-racing person kinda interested - modern, real-world cars tearing around a looping, insane Hot Wheels track. It's a recipe for driving disaster and I'm all about it.

 

