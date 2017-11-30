The Substitute Phone is a fidget spinner for smartphone addicts

By
The Substitute Phone is a fidget spinner for smartphone addicts

Won’t lose its marbles.

Chances are many Stuff readers will know this feeling. You settle down, and immediately grab your smartphone, to fill the gaping void of terrifying boredom that had threatened to open up during the previous two seconds. Klemens Schillinger recognises such bad habits, too, and seeks to get you through ‘withdrawal’ by way of a phone-shaped object to fiddle with.

But unlike the ostensibly similar NoPhone, his Substitute Phones (price TBA) have some functionality of sorts, in that you can perform familiar swipe and scroll gestures on rotating stone beads incorporated into the body. A comfort blanket, then – although perhaps not much comfort if your smartphone dependency stems not from the actions your digits are making, but rather from checking Facebook dozens of times per hour.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
fidget spinner klemens schillinger misc handhelds smartphone

Most Read Articles

Review: Intel Core i7 8700K CPU

Review: Intel Core i7 8700K CPU
EA loses billions in stock value after loot box debacles

EA loses billions in stock value after loot box debacles
9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores

9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores
Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed

Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?