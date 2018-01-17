The Raspberry Pi Zero WH comes readymade for hardware projects

The fresh device boasts a professionally soldered-on header

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has quietly launched a new version of its microcomputer device, with a header professionally soldered on to make it easier to use for hardware projects.

The Raspberry Pi Zero WH (the 'H' stands for header) is essentially the Raspberry Pi Zero W for those who can't bear fumbling around with a messy soldering iron.

"Imagine a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Now add a professionally soldered header. Boom, that's the Raspberry Pi Zero WH! It's your same great-tasting Pi, with a brand-new…crust? It's perfect for everyone who doesn't own a soldering iron or who wants the soldering legwork done for them," the Raspberry Pi Foundation's Alex Bate said.

"You may want the header for prototyping before you commit to soldering wires directly to a board. Or you may have a temporary build in mind for your Zero W, in which case you won't want to commit to soldering wires to the board at all."

This new soldered-on header setup could also reduce the setup costs of trying out physical computing, the foundation said. And with the GPIO expander tool, Raspberry Pi fans can access the GPIO pins on the header with a PC or Mac without the need to use the SSH (Secure Shell) protocol, adding a greater deal of flexibility over previous releases.

The new Raspberry Pi Zero WH is available now from the PiHut website for just £13.40. However, don't expect to get your mitts on it just yet, as the site quotes limited availability for the moment.

The Zero W sold 250,000 units in just nine weeks last year, but Pi creator Eben Upton has told us that it'll be a long while before the Pi 4 comes out.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk