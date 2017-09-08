The PodCase will both store and charge your Apple AirPods

Never go flat again.

Apart from making you look ever so slightly daft, the problem with Apple’s AirPods is the same one you get with any wireless headphones: you live in constant fear of them conking out. Pebble creator Eric Migicovsky’s latest Kickstarter venture aims to fix that. The PodCase ($US79) is an iPhone case that doubles up as a case for your Pods. Fitted within is a 2500 mAh battery which can apparently do one iPhone charge or up to 40 recharges for the AirPods.

They’ve also included USB-C for charging the case itself. Amusingly, the product is billed as “slim” on Kickstarter, but put it this way: indie band frontmen are going to struggle fitting one into their jeans.